Brenda Arlene Kubina (Martin) Kellar, 53 of Citrus Springs, Florida died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from unexpected complications of double pneumonia, which led to congestive heart failure.

Brenda was born in Newburgh, New York on November 15, 1966 to her parents, John Kubina Jr. and Emily Vradenburgh Kubina. The family moved to Dunnellon, Florida in 1974. Both her parents John and Emily Kubina preceded her in death.

Brenda Kellar is survived by her husband, Robert Kellar, Jr., youngest son Jason Noller of Citrus Springs, FL and stepdaughter, Sydney Kellar of Las Vegas, Nevada; two adult children: Jennie Martin of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Charles Martin of Dunnellon, Florida and her grandsons: Justin Martin of Dunnellon, FL and Caleb Martin of Gaffney, SC. Other surviving family members include her brother in law and sister, Mark and Kimberly Arnett of Homosassa, FL, sisters Alice Rothwell of Citrus Springs, FL and Melissa Harger of Rainbow Lakes Estates, FL; lifelong friend, Richard "Butch" Eadie of Dunnellon, FL; four nephews: Adam Arnett, Thomas Rothwell, Christopher Harger, and Joseph Kubina; two nieces: Maria and Amanda Harger; and several great nieces and nephews.

Brenda worked most of her life as a newspaper carrier for the Citrus County Chronicle and delivered for other newspapers such as Tampa Bay Times, USA Today, and the New York Post. She was a volunteer at Citrus Springs Elementary School during the years her son attended the school. Brenda was known for her love and care of animals, enjoyed spending time fishing with her family and going to the beach. She especially loved photographing beach sunsets in different locations on the west coast of Florida.

Cremation services conducted by Fero Funeral Home and Crematory in Beverly Hills, FL. A celebration of her life will be held at La Casa of Mason Creek in Historic Old Homosassa on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to assist Robert and Jason with Brenda's hospitalization expenses. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020

