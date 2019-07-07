Brenda Diane West, age 40, of Homosassa, FL, passed away in Lecanto, FL, on July 1, 2019. Brenda was born on September 3, 1978 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Brenda lived a large part of her life in Homosassa.

She was a Manager for the Bella Oasis Hotel in Homosassa, FL. Brenda loved all types of music, was a huge horror movie buff, enjoyed Halloween and watching dancing shows.

Most of all Brenda was all about her children, Trent, Logan and Raelin. She enjoyed making memories with them; one of those being the time she went outside in the rain and just played with them.

Her mother stated that Brenda would say that her dream was to win the lottery and buy her children beautiful houses, but she would also state in order to win you have to play first. Brenda's personality was described as goofy, laid back and easy going. She strived to see the good in all people and never met a stranger.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her Step father Lin Blasdel and is survived by her 3 children: Trent West, Logan West and Braelin Miller, mother Sandra Ingram, brother John Vicars, first and forever love, Dan Kelly, a stepbrother, Allen Ingram Jr., good friend Mitt Shah; former step father Al Ingram.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle from July 7 to July 8, 2019