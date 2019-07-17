Brenda Jo Seasholtz passed away peacefully at her home in Walden Woods, Homosassa on July 15, 2019.

Brenda was born in Middletown, OH on January 12, 1947 to Ruth and Paul Redkey.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years and her loving care giver John. She is also survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Paul of Ypsilanti, MI and Christopher Scott of Delaware, OH along with daughter in law Katie and grandchildren Luke and Taylor.

She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River. She belonged to the Women of the Church and enjoyed all of their functions. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Walden Woods Women's Book Club. She was a painter and decorator. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Services will be at a later date at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. She was the very best wife, mother and friend to all she knew. God Bless her and keep her in His peace and presence. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to Vital Health Care of Citrus County in Brenda's name. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 17, 2019