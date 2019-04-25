Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda "BJ" (Anderson) Willis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Brenda Anderson Willis (AKA BJ) was born on October 5, 1949 in Charleston, WV and passed away on April 16, 2019. She lived in Ripley, WV until age 6 then moved to Melbourne, FL where she lived until 1979 when she moved to Inverness, FL.Brenda was predeceased by her parents Lonnie and Betty Anderson and her late husband Rock Willis in 2013. She is survived by Michelle Stuart, her daughter and grandson Michael Stuart both of Inverness, her daughter Patricia and Craig Grantham of Crystal River, FL and grandsons Jeremy and Kristina Grantham of Ocala and Charlie Grantham and Dayna of Lecanto. Many loving cousins and friends.Brenda was a member of the VFW in Inverness. She was also known for many years in the Karaoke district of Citrus County was "Miss BJ." She loved to sing. She worked in Medical Records until she retired in 2013. She will be missed by many and will look forward to a reunion in Heaven. The arrangements were handled by Baldwin Brothers Cremations. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019

