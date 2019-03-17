Brendan D. Dooley, Sr., 82, of Hernando, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in East Northport, New York. He was born on August 4, 1936 in New York, NY, the son of John and Mary Dooley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dooley, his parents and his daughter Anne Marie DeMarco surviving husband Anthony. Survivors include his children; Brendan Dooley Jr., John Dooley and his wife Colleen, Thomas Dooley and his wife Debi, and daughter; Joan McCoy and her husband Foster. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, Mary, Kathleen, Brian, Kevin, Hannah, Sean, Emily, Tara, Brendan III, Marissa, Alexandra, Melissa, Angela, Anthony and Michael and six great grandchildren.

He was a retired Bond Trader, with the Bank of New York and worked on Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan grew up in The Bronx NY, moved to Long Island and in his senior years he lived in Hernando, Florida. He was an avid bowler and in several leagues. He enjoyed watching sports and dining out with friends.

Brendan's family will receive friends on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, Florida, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to Visiting Nurse Service/Hospice of Suffolk County. Checks can be made out to VNSHS and mailed to: 505 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768. Heinz Funeral Home and Cremation.

