Brent Jonika


1994 - 2019
Brent Jonika Obituary
Brent Jonika, 24 of Homosassa, FL passed away Thursday May 30, 2019. He was born Friday December 23, 1994 in Flint, MI to parents Stacey Stobaugh and James Jonika and he came here 9 years ago from Fenton, MI. Brent was everyone's friend, he was a Metal Head with a heart of gold. He was dearly loved and will be missed so much. He was preceded in death by his father James.
He is survived by his wife Nikkolle, his daughter Aurora and his son Killian, his sister Ashley Stobaugh, his mother Stacey Stobaugh, maternal grandparents Sally and Harold Stobaugh, maternal great grandparents Milton and Bonnie Bain, paternal grandfather Bernard Jonika, paternal great grandmother Marge Jonika and his niece Adalynn.
A celebration of Brent's life will be planned by his family and be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 21, 2019
