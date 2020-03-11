|
Brian Andrew Stacy, age 55, left this world on Sunday, March 8, 2020 and went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on July 8, 1964 to Lonnie and Mary Jane Stacy in Little Hocking, Ohio. In 1973, his family moved to New Port Richey, Florida. He attended Gulf High School where he enjoyed participating in the Navy ROTC program and playing soccer.
In 1980, Brian met the love of his life, Mary Ann Venuto. After dating for 2 and a half years, they were married on December 28, 1982. Over the next few years, they were blessed with three sons, Andrew, Lonnie, and John.
Faith and family have always been of the upmost importance to Brian. He came to a saving knowledge of Christ as a young boy and was an active member of First Baptist Church of New Port Richey. Brian was ordained as a deacon there in 1989. He also worked full time at the church as part of the custodial staff.
In December 1998 Brian moved his family to Waterford, Ohio. While there he worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A few months after the death of Mary Ann's father, Brian moved his family to Homosassa, Florida to be closer to her mother. For the past 19 years, he was employed by Bayfront Medical Center in Brooksville, Florida as a floor tech. Wherever Brian worked, he was regarded as a selfless, hardworking man who consistently put others before himself. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and creating memories to be cherished. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Game nights and cookouts were a common occurrence at home. As his boys grew, Brian was actively involved in their pursuits. Whether it was helping to coach a team, volunteering for a church group, a scouting activity, or attending a game or concert, Brian made sure his boys felt loved and supported. During the last few years that loving attention has also been lavished upon his three grandchildren Brian, Gabriel, and Jasmine. Brian and his soul mate, Mary Ann enjoyed a unique, sweet and loving relationship.
Brian is remembered as a loving and caring husband that consistently put the feelings and desires of his wife before his own. They shared so many common hobbies and activities, such as their like of John Wayne movies, collecting comic books, and supporting the Tampa Bay Rays baseball. Brian and Mary Ann were totally dependent on each other and their favorite place was by each other's side. Brian's testimony was his belief in Jesus Christ and trying to honor Him by living a Godly life. Because of his character and loving spirit, Brian was cherished by many. He was well known for his meekness and gentleness.
Brian is survived by his wife Mary Ann Stacy and his three sons Lonnie Alfred Stacy, Andrew Ray Stacy, his wife Jodi Lynn Stacy and their three children Brian Russell Stacy, Gabriel Ray Stacy and Jasmine Yvonne Stacy and his youngest son John Emery Stacy and his wife Kathryn Rose Palmer. He is also survived by his parents, Lonnie and Mary Jane Stacy, his four brothers with their wives and their families, David and Carol Stacy, Jerry and Jeanelle Stacy, Paul and Phyllis Stacy, and Kevin and Kelly Stacy.
Friends will be received on Sun., March 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, where a Celebration of Life will take place on Mon., March 16th at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Ronnie Reed of Crystal River Church of God officiating. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020