Brian Christopher Hepfer, age 42, Dunnellon, FL passed away April 3, 2020 in the Advent Health Hospital of Ocala.
Brian was born in Ocala, FL on July 16, 1977 to Robert Brian Hepfer and Barbara Webb Hepfer and moved to Dunnellon 17 years ago from Inverness. He was employed as a Produce Supervisor for Cheney Bros. Food Distributors with 15 years of service.
His memory will be cherished by his parents, Robert and Barbara Hepfer who reside in Inverness, FL; his sister, Sabrina Marie Hepfer and companion, Evan Block; his fianceé, Tara Pollett of Dunnellon; Paternal Grandmother, Mary Hepfer of Inverness; Maternal step grandmother, Alice Webb; a niece, Dawn Hepfer and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There is a Celebration of Life Scheduled on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Alexander of the New Church Without Walls officiating. Family and friends are cordially invited.
