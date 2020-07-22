1/1
Brian Christopher Hepfer
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Christopher Hepfer, age 42, Dunnellon, FL passed away April 3, 2020 in the Advent Health Hospital of Ocala.
Brian was born in Ocala, FL on July 16, 1977 to Robert Brian Hepfer and Barbara Webb Hepfer and moved to Dunnellon 17 years ago from Inverness. He was employed as a Produce Supervisor for Cheney Bros. Food Distributors with 15 years of service.
His memory will be cherished by his parents, Robert and Barbara Hepfer who reside in Inverness, FL; his sister, Sabrina Marie Hepfer and companion, Evan Block; his fianceé, Tara Pollett of Dunnellon; Paternal Grandmother, Mary Hepfer of Inverness; Maternal step grandmother, Alice Webb; a niece, Dawn Hepfer and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There is a Celebration of Life Scheduled on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Alexander of the New Church Without Walls officiating. Family and friends are cordially invited.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Bob and Bobbie so sorry to hear about Brian, My heart goes out to you guys and Bree. May you know that he will be looking down and keeping you all safe. RIP Brian
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved