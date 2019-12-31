Mr. Brian Jeffrey Abel of Morriston, FL passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 58.
Born in Melbourne, FL he came to Levy County 25 years ago from Lecanto, FL. Mr. Abel worked on a farm in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Lighthouse Ministries Church in Romeo. He loved horses and visiting with friends but his top priority was his family. He just loved life and was always smiling.
Brian is survived by his mother, Alice Joy Abel; wife of 24 years, Mary Leann Abel; daughter, Jessica Abel; two brothers, Glen and Eric (Claudia) Abel; three nieces, Emma (Tommy) Loach, Erin and Elise Abel. He is predeceased by his father, Ralph and brother, Ken both in 2012.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sign our online guestbook at: knaufffuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019