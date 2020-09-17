1/
Brian Lee Cornwell
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Brian Lee Cornwell, 47 of Hernando, FL passed away Monday September 14, 2020. He was born August 3, 1973 in Inverness, FL to Brian and Sandra (Hough) Cornwell and was a life-long resident of the area. Brian was a graduate of Lecanto High School and was a US Army Veteran. He was a Biomedical Technician and was employed at the VA Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, hunting and fishing.
Brian is survived by his sister Julie Ann Cornwell, grandparents Bernard and Ruby Hough, his aunt Renee Sherman (Dave), uncles Atlas B. Hough III (Jenn), Larry W. Hough (Robin), Mark Cornwell (Melissa) and Eric Townsend (Linda). He is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday September 19th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
