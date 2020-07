Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Lee Luczak, 49, of Crystal River, FL passed away July 22, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran. Visitation will be held from 2-4PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory with full military honors. Private burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

