Brian Paul Dorsey, 72, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at home with his family. A native of Cambridge, MA, he was born March 12, 1948 to Paul and Emily (Lambert) Dorsey, one of two children. Brian earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Boston State College. Mr. Dorsey retired from Ben Franklin Savings Bank in Massachusetts in 2003 and was a commercial loan officer with a long career of 30 years in the banking industry.
He moved to Homosassa 17 years ago with his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara J. Dorsey, who survives him. Brian loved golfing, boating, swimming in his pool, as well as dancing and playing cards. His perfect day would entail spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Dorsey. In addition to his wife Barbara J. Dorsey of Homosassa, he is survived by his three children: Paul Emanuel Dorsey, Esq., Houston, TX; Adam Brian Dorsey, Los Angeles, CA and Anne-Marie Grayshan (husband Benjamin), St. Augustine, FL; sister-in-law Margaret Dorsey, Cambridge, MA; niece Lisa Dorsey DiFava, Tewksbury, MA; and grandchildren Emily and Ethan Grayshan, St. Augustine, FL.
A Catholic Prayer Service and Celebration of Life will take place at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL on Mon., Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Fr. Glenn Diaz officiating. There will be a viewing and reception immediately following. Interment will be private.www.wilderfuneral.com