1/1
Brian Paul Dorsey
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Paul Dorsey, 72, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at home with his family. A native of Cambridge, MA, he was born March 12, 1948 to Paul and Emily (Lambert) Dorsey, one of two children. Brian earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Boston State College. Mr. Dorsey retired from Ben Franklin Savings Bank in Massachusetts in 2003 and was a commercial loan officer with a long career of 30 years in the banking industry. He moved to Homosassa
17 years ago with his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara J. Dorsey, who survives him. Brian loved golfing, boating, swimming in his pool, as well as dancing and playing cards. His perfect day would entail spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Dorsey. In addition to his wife Barbara J. Dorsey of Homosassa, he is survived by his three children: Paul Emanuel Dorsey, Esq., Houston, TX; Adam Brian Dorsey, Los Angeles, CA and Anne-Marie Grayshan (husband Benjamin), St. Augustine, FL; sister-in-law Margaret Dorsey, Cambridge, MA; niece Lisa Dorsey DiFava, Tewksbury, MA; and grandchildren Emily and Ethan Grayshan, St. Augustine, FL.
A Catholic Prayer Service and Celebration of Life will take place at Wilder Funeral Home,
Homosassa, FL on Mon., Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Fr. Glenn Diaz officiating. There will be a viewing and reception immediately following. Interment will be private. www.wilderfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved