Brigitte J. Carter

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. Joann we go back to..."
    - Diane Jones
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
  • "My deepest condolences to the Carter, Hansberry and Brooks ..."
    - Luvennia Floyd
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Wake
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Unity Church of Christ Written in Heaven
1581 West New Lenox Lane
Crystal River, FL
Obituary
Carter, Brigitte J. 56 of St. Petersburg, Fl. transitioned January 15, 2020. She is survived by son, Darrell Carter; father, Charles Dixon; sister, Gloria Hansberry (Matthew); three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; niece, Sade Despanza; and other relatives. Funeral service Sat. Jan. 25th, 11am at Unity Church of Christ Written in Heaven (1581 West New Lenox Lane, Crystal River, Fl.). Visitation, Friday, Jan. 24th, 4-7 pm, with wake 6 pm, Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
