Carter, Brigitte J. 56 of St. Petersburg, Fl. transitioned January 15, 2020. She is survived by son, Darrell Carter; father, Charles Dixon; sister, Gloria Hansberry (Matthew); three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; niece, Sade Despanza; and other relatives. Funeral service Sat. Jan. 25th, 11am at Unity Church of Christ Written in Heaven (1581 West New Lenox Lane, Crystal River, Fl.). Visitation, Friday, Jan. 24th, 4-7 pm, with wake 6 pm, Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020