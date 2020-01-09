Bruce Allen Bentley, 72, of Inverness, Florida, passed away January 3, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida. He was born on August 26, 1947 in Jefferson County to the late James Elmer and Margaret Franklin Bentley.
Bruce owned and operated a Sealcoating and Construction Debris Removal Companies. He enjoyed farming most of his life. He proudly served our country in the US Navy.
Surviving are two sons, Bolin Allen (Diana) Bentley and Bryce Austen (Rachel) Bentley of Harrodsburg, KY; brothers Don Bentley of Inverness, FL, Michael Bentley of Maryville, TN; sisters, Janet (Joe) Burgin of Harrodsburg, KY, Brenda (King) Pruitt of Danville, KY, JoAnn (Frank) Sewell of Harrodsburg, KY and Betty Sue (Calvin) Shewmaker of Harrodsburg, KY; and grandchildren Bryar Bentley, Brynn Bentley and Colton Bentley.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by brother, Jack Bentley.
Graveside service will be 11AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Best Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, KY with Rev. Chris Brummett officiating.
Pallbearers are Bo Bentley, Calvin Shewmaker, Joe Burgin, King Pruitt, Don Bentley, Austen Bentley and Michael Bentley.
