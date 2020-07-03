1/1
Bryan J Betkey
1959 - 2020
Bryan J Betkey, age 60, of Crystal River, FL passed away on June 28, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Bryan was born on November 17, 1959 in Baltimore, MD to Vernon Franklin and Anna May (Eikenberg) Betkey. Bryan was a self-employed Landscaper. He moved her 23 years ago from Baltimore, MD. He loved traveling, going to the beach and collecting seashells and he loved to cook.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Tammie who he met in Highschool; his mother, Anna May Betkey; Sister, Roseanne and her husband Dave Wagner; brothers, Robert and his wife Robin Betkey, Vernon and his wife Debbie Betkey; nieces, Emily and her husband Jared Meyer, Sarah and her husband John Savage, Jennifer Betkey, Logan Betkey, Danielle Betkey, Jessica Betkey; nephews, Jeremy and his wife Liz Betkey, Kyle and his wife Erin Waters; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and he is also survived by his furry friends, Jasper, Bohgy and Zippy.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
