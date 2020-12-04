Bryan Kent Pickett

"Sailbad the Sinner"

Bryan Kent Pickett, 77 - a sailor and storyteller with a passion for travel - transitioned peacefully Nov. 27 at his Lake Panasoffkee home.

Born October 14, 1943, in Austin, Texas and raised in California, he was retired from the U.S. Navy, where he acquired his love of travel.

He spent the late 1980s and early 1990s sailing the Caribbean from his primary base of Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Bryan continued his explorations after retirement, and acquired a 100-ton Master Captains' License from the U.S. Coast Guard with sailing and towing endorsements. He was ardent about sailing, science, reading and film.

A gifted storyteller, Bryan loved tennis and fishing. He lives on in the hearts of the many lives he touched.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Connie Pickett (nee Johnston); his niece, Cindy (Troy) Flood, of Bentonville, Arkansas; a half-brother, Roy Fair, of Seligman, Missouri; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

His remains will be spread on the Indian's Reef in the U.S. Virgin islands. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were graciously made by Chas E. Davis Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store