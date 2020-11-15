1/1
Bryan ONeil "Wiz" Jones
1972 - 2020
Bryan ONeil Jones went home to be with the Lord on November 4th, 2020 at the young age of 48.
He was born July 17, 1972 in Fayetteville, N.C. He moved with his Army family to Germany in 1976 to 1979 and back to Alabama until 1986. His family then moved to Florida.
He was a certified Chef and he loved to bowl and was an avid golfer.
Bryan is survived by his beautiful daughter Jasmin Lael Jones and ex-wife Ruth Todd of Crystal River, Fl. His father Roger, step-mother Jacqueline, of Inverness, Fl. His mother Sandra Miranda, step-father Pete, of New Smyrna, Fl. Brother Scott, wife Amanda of Wilkesboro, N.C., sister Heather Willis, husband Johnnie of Groveland, Fl. Also Aunts Ellen Bryant, Opelika, Ala., Edith Regan, Beverly Hills, Fl., Sue Barnett, Gallatin, Tn. and Charlotte Russ, Briston, Tn. As well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
