Buddy (Enoch) Calhoun, age 73, of Inverness, passed away at his home on February 10, 2019. A native Floridian, Buddy was born on December 30, 1945 in Plant City. He worked as a truck driver throughout his lifetime, previously retiring from Weyerhauser then most recently working for Greenbush Logistics for 14 years. Buddy made Citrus County, FL his home in 2005 after relocating from Brooksville, FL. In his spare time he enjoyed boating.
Those left to mourn Buddy's passing include his loving wife of 25 years, Doreen Calhoun; daughters: Patricia Reagan of Plant City, FL, Milissa Mickey of Seffner, FL; sons: Ritchie Calhoun of Inverness, FL, Marc Calhoun of Plant City, FL; stepson, John Rickards of Plant City, FL; brothers: Eugene, Vernon, Ernest and Marshall Calhoun; special granddaughters: Nichole Reagan and Brittanie Calhoun; and great grandchildren: Zayden and Sophia West.
A Gathering and Sharing of Remembrance for Buddy's family and friends is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Road, Inverness, FL 34450.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019