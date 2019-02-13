Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy Enoch Calhoun


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Buddy Enoch Calhoun Obituary
Buddy (Enoch) Calhoun, age 73, of Inverness, passed away at his home on February 10, 2019. A native Floridian, Buddy was born on December 30, 1945 in Plant City. He worked as a truck driver throughout his lifetime, previously retiring from Weyerhauser then most recently working for Greenbush Logistics for 14 years. Buddy made Citrus County, FL his home in 2005 after relocating from Brooksville, FL. In his spare time he enjoyed boating.
Those left to mourn Buddy's passing include his loving wife of 25 years, Doreen Calhoun; daughters: Patricia Reagan of Plant City, FL, Milissa Mickey of Seffner, FL; sons: Ritchie Calhoun of Inverness, FL, Marc Calhoun of Plant City, FL; stepson, John Rickards of Plant City, FL; brothers: Eugene, Vernon, Ernest and Marshall Calhoun; special granddaughters: Nichole Reagan and Brittanie Calhoun; and great grandchildren: Zayden and Sophia West.
A Gathering and Sharing of Remembrance for Buddy's family and friends is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Road, Inverness, FL 34450.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now