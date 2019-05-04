SFC Byron E. May

Obituary
SFC Byron Euguene May passed away suddenly at his home on April 29, 2019. He was a beloved son, brother, father and grandfather as well as a devoted husband.
Byron was a proud, decorated U.S. Army veteran, serving our country overseas for multiple tours. He was quite a silly man; known to be the life of the party. He loved working with his hands, shooting and being outdoors.
Byron is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Boyd; sister, Debra; daughters, Karissa, Caitlynn, Morgan and grandson, Bryon.
Public viewing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 95 Three Sisters Springs Trail, Crystal River. Interment will begin at 2:00 pm at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Post 4864, 10199 N Citrus Hills Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434. Floral arrangements are welcomed, Waverly Florist, 302 NE 3rd ST, Crystal River, FL 34429, 352-795-1424. Donations may also be made to the s.
Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home&Cremation Svcs., 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 4, 2019
