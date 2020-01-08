|
Byron E. Nichols, 83, of Crystal River passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice.
He was born in Ocala, FL on April 15, 1936, to the late Plez de Lacy and Cora (Niblack) Nichols. He graduated from Crystal River High School in 1954 and from Florida State University (FSU) where he earned both his Bachelor of Science (1959) and Master of Science (1968) degrees in Speech. He designed theater lighting for Speech Department productions and all opera productions for three years. He played trombone with the Florida State University Marching Chiefs his freshman year; he would later laugh and say that the early morning practices and rigorous exercise helped him drop a few pounds, and that he only lasted one year.
Byron ("Bubber," as his young sister mispronounced "brother," or Bub) served as assistant chaplain and organist in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Dix, NJ for three years. His first teaching position was as band director and speech teacher at Mt. Dora High School. Bub played organ and directed church choirs and went on to teach speech and drama, directing plays in the theater department at North Florida College in Madison, South Georgia State College in Douglas and Southwestern State University in Americus. In 1999, he retired and moved back to his childhood home in Red Level, with his wife, Hazel Anne, and they both taught part time at the College of Central Florida in Lecanto.
Bub was pre-deceased by his wife of forty-three years, Hazel Anne (Avery) Nichols, his son, Joel Byron Nichols, and his sister, Shirley (Nichols) Hagerty. He is survived by one son, Jeremy Nichols, and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Taylor Nichols, of Choctaw, OK; three nieces, Dana (Kaz) Nycz of Lake Alfred, Beth (Mike) Noland of Lecanto and Sandy (Jim) Stephenson of Altamonte Springs; and many beloved cousins.
A graveside service will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Dunnellon Memorial Gardens/Rockwell Cemetery at 10939 SW 210th Avenue (off Rolling Hills Road), Dunnellon, FL 34431.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020