|
|
Calvin Patrick Griffin "Pat", 80, of Crystal River, Florida passed away March 3, 2020 in Lecanto. He was born May 2, 1939 in Salinas, California to the late Clifton and Blanche (Dunham) Griffin. Mr. Griffin was a retired New Jersey Estate Supervisor for King Hassan II of Morocco, and served our country in the United States Navy.
Pat enjoyed auctions, gun shows, flea markets, Civil War history, and road trips to see his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton Leroy Griffin, and daughter-in-law Khristina Michalski.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Janice A. Griffin, 4 children, Justine (Brian) Kinch, Deborah Daniel, Jerome (Linda) Griffin, and Theodore Michalski II, grandchildren, Melissa Kinch, David (Chrissi) Daniel, Caleb (Emily) Griffin, Linley (Tyler) White, Theodore Michalski III, and Zabrina Michalski, two great grandchildren, Felicity Peirce, and Adelaide Griffin.
The family will receive friends Saturday March 7th from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Strickland
Funeral Home in Crystal River.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 1330 Lecanto, Florida 34460.
Burial services will be held at a later date at Shady Grove Cemetery in Fair Play, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020