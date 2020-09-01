The Graveside Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Camilla Clara Groves Williamson, 99, of Spring Hill, FL who died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Brooksville, FL will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 P. M. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Beverly Hills, FL with Pastor Thomas Reeves officiating.
Mrs. Williamson was born on February 23, 1921 in Calvin, WV and was the daughter of the late Noisy Stewart and Vada (Chapman) Groves. She spent her adolescent years in Calvin and White Sulphur Springs, WV. In 1940 she married Edgar A. Livesay who died on April 7, 1968 after being married for 28 years. In 1971 she married Carl J. Williamson who died on October 21, 2015.
She is survived by 3 children, Carol (Roger) Brim, James Livesay and Drema (Bill) Buescher along with grandkids Jerry (Dar) Suman, Lisa (Darick) Russell, Bill Martin, Teresa Gunder and Brock Martin. She also leaves behind numerous great and great great grandkids. She had 6 sisters, Beatrice Fury, Thelma Fox, Phyllis Murphy and Shirley Lewis along with Lucy Nelson and Ruth Reed who preceded her in death. She had 2 brothers John Lewis Groves and was preceded in death by her brother Walter Groves. She was a nurse at Blanchard Valley Hospital for 17 years. She worked for Marathon Oil in Findlay for 17 years before retiring. After obtaining her real estate license she moved to Florida where she managed the real estate office in Beverly Hills. After she retired for the last time, Camilla and Jack were inseparable, they took care of each other. She loved her family and shared in their lives to the fullest. She never ran out of advice for all of her kids. She was very strong willed and lived her love and faith in God and was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She was the best example to all of us. She loved to tell stories about her childhood. She loved her sisters and brothers so much; they all were her best friends. She was a seamstress and did very detailed crochet. She was a collector and fixer of everything and believed in getting the fullest value out of everything. She loved going out to lunch, Thursday's were Chinese and when she went to lunch at Wendy's she always ordered chicken strips and fries. She loved Root Beer, getting company from her family, kids and friends so she could tell of her amazing life.
