Candace Mary Bose, age 74, Inverness, Florida, passed away suddenly at home on October 15, 2019. Candace was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 23, 1945, to the late John Gaccione and Muriel (Moller) Gaccione and came to Florida in 1992 from Staten Island, NY. She retired from the Citrus County School System as a substitute teacher, having taught in most of the area high schools. She had a special passion for challenged students and spent many hours teaching and caring for them at the Renaissance Center and the Withlacoochee campus. She always made sure her students were properly fed in the morning before their classes. Often, she used her own funds to purchase their food. During her tenure with the Citrus County School System, Candace was selected as "Support Person of the Year". Candace was dedicated to her children and family, and she had a great love for animals. She and her husband, Frank, rescued many animals throughout the years, often finding suitable homes, neutering and rendering medical assistance at their own expense. Additionally, many will remember her as a server at the Outback Restaurant in Inverness, always taking special care of her customers.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Frank Edward Bose; her two daughters: Eydie Jackson of Inverness, FL and Amanda Bose of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Thomas Gaccione of Staten Island, NY; granddaughter, Nicole Apicerni; and a great grandson, Solomon Vivas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Barrett.
At Candace's request, there will private services for the family. There will be no calling hours. Cremation with care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019