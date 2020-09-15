1/1
Carl August Benson Jr.
1924 - 2020
Carl August Benson Jr, age 94, of Ozello Florida, passed away on September 11th 2020. He was born in West Palm Beach Florida on November 17, 1924 to Pauline Burns and Carl August Benson Sr. and moved to Citrus County in 1996. Carl served in the US Navy during WWII on the escort carrier USS Saidor. He retired after 35 years form First Federal Savings and Loan in Orlando Florida, as a Junior Vice President. He was an avid scuba diver and amateur Archeologist with a passion for collecting black glass bottles. Carl was the Founder of the Mid-State Antiques Bottle Collectors and a member of the Florida Anthropological Society in Orlando. In addition to his parents Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sara Elizabeth Benson; Brother Dan English and two sisters Bernice Griffin and Bobbi Jean Braddy. He is survived by his two sons, Curt August Benson and Robert Carl Benson; three sisters, Betty Buss, Gloria Braz and Nancy Helms, as well as 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held September 26, 2020 at 1517 Fish Creek Pt, Crystal River, FL 34429 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in his name would be appreciated.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
