Carl D. Morgan III, 71, of Hernando, FL passed away February 4, 2020, Linda, his loving wife of forty-seven years by his side. Carl was born May 15, 1948 to Carl D. and Thelma M. Morgan, Jr in Altoona, PA. The family moved to Levittown, PA and then to Old Lyme, CT when he was seven. After graduating from Old Lyme High School, he worked at Electric Boat, Groten, CT as a tech aide, CDI Marine Jacksonville, FL as a senior designer, and Avondale Marine, New Orleans, LA as a Consultant. Carl enjoyed billiards, bowling and the beloved New York Yankees, along with many other endeavors. After experiencing a sever hemorrhagic stroke in 1997, Carl and Linda moved to Hernando, Fl. Where they took their yearly cruises to the Caribbean.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Karen Gaucher and brother David Morgan. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Morgan (Mary), his two sons, Christopher Morgan (Teresa) and Jeffrey Morgan (Trisha), and his daughter, Tammy Mincey (Michael), 6 grand children and a great-grandaughter.

Carl was a faithful Southern Baptist, deacon at Victory Baptist in Inverness, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to .