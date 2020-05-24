|
Carl Hazen Page, SR of Inverness, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on May 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Carl was born on December 21, 1932 in Newton, NH to the late William Hazen and Rose (Sorel) Page. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army serving during the Korean War era. Carl was married to his loving wife Donna E. Page for 61 years until her passing on September 20, 2016. He and Donna made Citrus County their home in 1979 after relocating from Miami, FL. Carl had many professions during his working life and most recently worked as a Roofer. He is a former Newton, NH Police Officer, Past Director of the American Dairy Goat Association, former Animal Control Officer in Newton, NH, was a Volunteer Fireman in Inverness and also raised livestock. Carl loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and trapping.
Those left to mourn Carl's passing include his son, Carl "Buster" Page, Jr. and his wife Melanie of Salt Springs, FL; daughters: Patti Ballard and her husband Michael of Inverness, FL, Jackie Hudson and her husband Bryan of Havana, FL; brother, Roland Page and his wife Fran of Amesbury, MA; grandchildren: Jason, Jenna, Annie, Maggie, Seth, Josh, Carl, Hannah, April, Dirk, Emily, Elizabeth; and great grandchildren: Kaitlin, Keira, Christopher, Aiden, Charlie, Ellie, Luna, Aiden, Raleigh and Sidney. In addition to his wife Donna, Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Chase; and brothers: Edward, Richard, Norman and Francis Page.
Carl's family is planning a graveside service with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Carl's memory to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020