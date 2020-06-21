Carl Hazen Page, SR of Inverness, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on May 18, 2020 at the age of 87. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army serving during the Korean War era. A Memorial Service with full military honors rendered by Floral City VFW #7122 is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness.



