|
|
Mr. Paul J. Carl, age 82 years, of Beverly Hills, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence under the care of Vitas Hospice of Citrus County.
He was born in Wynantskill, New York, June 2, 1937 to Edward and Josephine Carl and came to Beverly Hills 31 years ago from Poestenkill, NY. Mr. Carl retired from Ford Motor Company as Quality Control Inspector General after 30 years of service. He was an US Army Veteran and Catholic by Faith.
Mr. Carl was a member of American Legion #237, Beverly Hills; instrumental in developing Brentwood Farms Golf Course in 1994 where he served as golf director of operations for 16 years and became known as the Mayor of Brentwood. He loved fishing and golf, was a diehard NY Mets Fan and loved to hate the New York Giants.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years; Donna Carl; 2 Sons: Paul Carl Jr, Houston, TX; Jeffery Carl, Lecanto; 2 daughters: Shelly (Ken) Creech and Kris Carl (Boren), both of Crystal River; a Brother: Dennis Carl, New York; a Sister: Pat (Tom) Danaher, New York;
6 Grandchildren: Ashlee (Victor) Avelar, Jeffery Carl, Hunter Carl, Bailey Creech, Jonathon Carl, Jarett Carl; 3 Great Grandchildren: Noah, Kayson, and LJ and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Alma Ross, Edward Carl, Joseph Carl, and Raymond Carl.
Those, who wish, may make memorials to Vitas Hospice3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto FL 34461. Online condolences for the family can be left at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020