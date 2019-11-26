|
Carl R. Shaut, Sr., age 93, Floral City, FL passed away suddenly at home on November 23, 2019. A native of Bath, NY, he was born February 23, 1926 to the late Fred E. and Ethel (Salisbury) Shaut and came to this area 32 years ago from Binghamton, NY.
He was employed by the Conrail Railroad System for 40 years in their maintenance division. He served our country in the Army Air Corps during WW II where he was deployed in the European Theatre. He was an aerial gunner and awarded the Air Medal with 1 Bronze Cluster.
His affiliations include the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, American Legion Post 77, and the 2nd Air Division Association.
Left to cherish his memory are three children, Carl Shaut, Jr. and wife Susan of Floral City, FL, Charles Shaut and wife Helen of Harpursville, NY, and Thomas Shaut and wife Theresa of Grand Haven, MI; 1 Sister, JoAnne Quick, Hernando, FL; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mildred Alice Shaut on Feb 10, 2018.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Pfeifer, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Carl's memory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019