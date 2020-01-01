Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM Crystal River United Methodist Church Celebration of Life Crystal River United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Thomas Hansen, age 81, of Crystal River, FL, passed away on December 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 4, 1938, in New York City, to Hans Torkel and Anna Lipnicky Hansen. Carl was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Ann Gray Olsen Hansen; children Kristen Hansen (Johnnie Revis) and Eric Hansen, VA; Donna Olsen, Deborah Olsen Dumas (Jack), and Earnie Olsen (Keri), FL; grandchildren Karisa Al Salahi (Ari) and Ridge Loy, VA; Carol Dumas, Rachel Bacheldor (Eli), Brown Dumas, IV, Michael Olsen, and Matthew Olsen, FL; great-granddaughter Emma Bacheldor, FL; sister Ruth Chaffee (Bruce), MA; nephew Christopher Kinder, MO; niece Gretchen Kinder (Alexis), CA; great-niece Sterling and great-nephews Maddox and Daschel, CA.

Carl graduated from Columbus High School in Georgia in 1956. He joined the U.S.

During his Army career, Carl was principal engineer from 1972-75 for experiments including design, instrumentation, and computer analysis for Combat Developments Experimentation Teams for the U.S. Army Combat Developments Command. From 1976-79 he trained management personnel in National Guard and Reserve organizations in Arizona and California. From 1979-81 he served as Operations Research Analyst in the Office of Space Systems for the Secretary of the Air Force. Carl designed several custom computer applications including spacecraft systems reliability models for use as management tools.

During his military service, Carl received many military awards and decorations including a

Carl continued to use his skills in computer technology and leadership as a civilian. From 1981-85 he was the Director of Operation for the Eastern Region of Trident Data Systems, Springfield, VA. From 1987-88 he was a Contracts Manager for the Withlacoochee Regional Planning Council for the Federal Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA) in Ocala, FL. He configured a microcomputer system for the organization, including hardware and software, creating a network to link the staff with contractors in Levy, Marion, Citrus, Sumter and Hernando counties in Florida.

From 1988-92 he was a Florida Information Resources Network Technical Education Consultant (FIRNTEC) for Florida's Community College System. He was an adjunct instructor for Central Florida Community College (now CCF) and NOVA University, teaching microcomputer, management, and business courses.

Carl served on the Citrus County School Board from 1996-2000 and was Chairman from 1997-98. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Academy of Environmental Science in Crystal River, FL, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Citrus County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy Alumni Association. He was an active member of many local civic and political organizations. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of Crystal River United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Crystal River United Methodist Church on Friday, January 3rd with pastors Carol Roberts and David Rawls presiding. Visitation with family will begin at 10 AM with services beginning at 11 AM.

An Interment Ceremony will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10017, or to Crystal River United Methodist Church, 4801 N Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428.

