Carmel Rapisarda, 88, of Inverness, FL passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1932 in Belpasso, Italy, the son of the late Angelo and Angela Rapisarda.
Carmel studied, earned his doctorate degree and later worked at the Battelle Research Center in Geneva, Switzerland. He came to the United States in 1964 to work for DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a Research Chemist and took an early retirement after
21 years of service.
He got married in 1967 and divorced five years later. He has been a dedicated father to his daughter and never remarried.
During his retirement he did some traveling around the country and ultimately settled in Inverness, Florida. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to visit new places. He also liked gardening, camping and spending time with his daughter when she would come to visit.
He has had a long and healthy life, until recently. He was diagnosed with dementia in August of 2018 and moved into Avante at Inverness Nursing Facility soon afterwards.
Carmel was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his daughter, Maria Stewart and her husband David Jr. and a grandson, Sean Carmel Stewart.
Friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Mr. Rapisarda will be laid to rest at the Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware.
