1/1
Carmel Rapisarda
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmel Rapisarda, 88, of Inverness, FL passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1932 in Belpasso, Italy, the son of the late Angelo and Angela Rapisarda.
Carmel studied, earned his doctorate degree and later worked at the Battelle Research Center in Geneva, Switzerland. He came to the United States in 1964 to work for DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a Research Chemist and took an early retirement after
21 years of service.
He got married in 1967 and divorced five years later. He has been a dedicated father to his daughter and never remarried.
During his retirement he did some traveling around the country and ultimately settled in Inverness, Florida. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to visit new places. He also liked gardening, camping and spending time with his daughter when she would come to visit.
He has had a long and healthy life, until recently. He was diagnosed with dementia in August of 2018 and moved into Avante at Inverness Nursing Facility soon afterwards.
Carmel was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his daughter, Maria Stewart and her husband David Jr. and a grandson, Sean Carmel Stewart.
Friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Mr. Rapisarda will be laid to rest at the Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved