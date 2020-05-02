Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Carmine D’Ambrosio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine D’Ambrosio


1937 - 2020
Carmine D’Ambrosio Obituary
Carmine F. D'Ambrosio, 83 of Weeki Wachee, Florida died April 21, 2020.
Carmine was born February 17, 1937 in Staten Island, New York to the late Frederick and Anne D'Ambrosio.
He had lived in Weeki Wachee for a year and a half moving there from Crystal River, Florida where he had resided for 18 years. He retired as a Quality Control and Purchasing Agent.
He enjoyed fishing and boating and was of the Catholic Faith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Harr the same day as his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jo Ann (Krchnar) D'Ambrosio, two sons, Michael (Marlene) D'Ambrosio and John (Joan) D'Ambrosio, step children, Robert (Susan) Scheivert, Megan (Sean) Bailey, and Audra (Todd) Peterson, son-in-law, Gary Harr, brother, Fred D'Ambrosio, 16 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 2, 2020
