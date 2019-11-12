Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmine J. Lomaglio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmine J. Lomaglio, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. He passed peacefully at his home with Marie, his loving wife of sixty years, by his side. Carmine was under the care of VITAS Hospice, Citrus County. He was born on July 26, 1937 to parents Carmine & Catherine (Ivarone) Lomaglio. He married Marie Delicata on July 25, 1959, who survives.

Carmine was an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance for several years, later being employed by Nypco Pipe Insulation as a truck driver, a position he thoroughly enjoyed. Carmine attended Upper Room Tabernacle in Long Island, NY prior to moving to Beverly Hills, FL. Carmine proudly embraced his strong Italian heritage. His family, friends and acquaintances know that he was an engaging conversationalist, and he loved people. However, greater than his love for his family heritage and more important to him than engaging in general conversation with others, was his passion for reaching those who did not know his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He yearned to reach the lost, teaching the word of God, sharing God's promises and truths. He lived his life day-in and day-out preaching and teaching those who did not know Jesus, sharing the glorious gift that is available to everyone, the gift of Salvation. Carmine had a tremendous passion for God's Word coupled with a deep love for God's people, and his life reflected that passion.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Harvest Church, 9757 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to VITAS Hospice of Citrus County 3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, Florida, 34461.

