Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Furlow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Mrs. Carol Ann Furlow, age 79, of Hernando, Florida, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church – 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465.

Carol was born September 21, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Adolph and Evelyn (Konrad) Borowski. She passed from this earth into ?Heaven on February 12, 2020 in Lecanto, FL.

Carol married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Samuel Furlow, on July 14, 1962. Carol and Bob were devoted and loving parents raising their two children Barbara and James, and proud grandparents to three amazing grandchildren, Jack (16), Hana (9) and Shayna (7). Her family brought immeasurable joy and light to her life.

Carol and Bob retired from Yardley, Pennsylvania to Hernando, Florida in 1999, where they shared more than 20 joy-filled years together. Throughout their marriage and in retirement Carol and Bob cherished time taking cruises/traveling, golfing, dancing, and playing scrabble as a couple.

Carol always greeted her family and friends with a huge smile and heart-felt joy. She found the bright side of life in all things and especially loved to play games, including Pinochle with her partner and grandson Jack, board games like Monopoly and Clue with her granddaughters Hana and Shayna, and Bridge with her close friends. In her quiet time, Carol found peace in reading, crossword puzzles, music, spending time with her dearest friends, and enjoying simple pleasures and the beauty of nature.

Beyond her friends and family, Carol's compassion and joy for life touched many. She was especially proud of the impact she had on the lives of children as an elementary school teacher, and later working with special-education students; a career she prepared for by attending Holy Family College for her undergraduate degree, and the University of Pennsylvania, where she obtained a Masters degree in Elementary Education. Carol was also an accomplished violinist and served as the Concertmaster of West Catholic High School.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joan Borowski. Those family dearest to her heart, who mourn her passing while celebrating her beautiful life are her beloved husband, Robert Furlow of Hernando, FL, son, James R (Cheryl Lyn B) Furlow of St. Augustine, FL, daughter, Barbara Carol (David S) Durning–McHenry of Washington Crossing, PA, sister, Marie (David) Sorber of Wilmington, DE, brother-in-law Wayne (Staci) Furlow of Homosassa, FL, and her three grandchildren: Jack Durning and Hana and Shayna Furlow.

Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in memory of Carol Furlow to Citrus United Basket – a local food pantry. Please include on the memo line of your donation check: Food in memory of Carol Furlow. Donations should be mailed to: Citrus United Basket, PO BOX 2094, Inverness, FL 34451.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at The Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Mrs. Carol Ann Furlow, age 79, of Hernando, Florida, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church – 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465.Carol was born September 21, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Adolph and Evelyn (Konrad) Borowski. She passed from this earth into ?Heaven on February 12, 2020 in Lecanto, FL.Carol married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Samuel Furlow, on July 14, 1962. Carol and Bob were devoted and loving parents raising their two children Barbara and James, and proud grandparents to three amazing grandchildren, Jack (16), Hana (9) and Shayna (7). Her family brought immeasurable joy and light to her life.Carol and Bob retired from Yardley, Pennsylvania to Hernando, Florida in 1999, where they shared more than 20 joy-filled years together. Throughout their marriage and in retirement Carol and Bob cherished time taking cruises/traveling, golfing, dancing, and playing scrabble as a couple.Carol always greeted her family and friends with a huge smile and heart-felt joy. She found the bright side of life in all things and especially loved to play games, including Pinochle with her partner and grandson Jack, board games like Monopoly and Clue with her granddaughters Hana and Shayna, and Bridge with her close friends. In her quiet time, Carol found peace in reading, crossword puzzles, music, spending time with her dearest friends, and enjoying simple pleasures and the beauty of nature.Beyond her friends and family, Carol's compassion and joy for life touched many. She was especially proud of the impact she had on the lives of children as an elementary school teacher, and later working with special-education students; a career she prepared for by attending Holy Family College for her undergraduate degree, and the University of Pennsylvania, where she obtained a Masters degree in Elementary Education. Carol was also an accomplished violinist and served as the Concertmaster of West Catholic High School.Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joan Borowski. Those family dearest to her heart, who mourn her passing while celebrating her beautiful life are her beloved husband, Robert Furlow of Hernando, FL, son, James R (Cheryl Lyn B) Furlow of St. Augustine, FL, daughter, Barbara Carol (David S) Durning–McHenry of Washington Crossing, PA, sister, Marie (David) Sorber of Wilmington, DE, brother-in-law Wayne (Staci) Furlow of Homosassa, FL, and her three grandchildren: Jack Durning and Hana and Shayna Furlow.Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in memory of Carol Furlow to Citrus United Basket – a local food pantry. Please include on the memo line of your donation check: Food in memory of Carol Furlow. Donations should be mailed to: Citrus United Basket, PO BOX 2094, Inverness, FL 34451.Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close