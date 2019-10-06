Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Carol Ann (Marble) Jacob


1937 - 2019
Carol Ann (Marble) Jacob Obituary
Carol Ann (Marble) Jacob, 82, Inverness, died Thursday, Oct. 3, under the brief but essential care of HPH Hospice.
Born May 28, 1937, in Norway, Maine, to Ernest and Elizabeth (MacLean) Marble, she was the eldest of three children.
While attending Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont, she met and married Piers Jacob, following him as he entered the Army after he graduated. They married June 23, 1956, moving to Florida from Oklahoma in 1959. They raised two daughters, the late Penelope Jacob, and Cheryl, moving the family from Gulfport to Inverness in 1977.
Carol loved to read, mostly British Regency romance novels, first in print and later in ebook format. She collected dragonfly artwork and images of Florida's wildlife. She volunteered at the outreach center of the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) for nine years before her health declined, forming friendships with the advocates at the women's shelter.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Piers; daughter Cheryl; son-in-law John, granddaughter Logan and sister Jane (Cary) McConnell, all of Eugene, Oregon; and brother Curt Marble of Harvard, Massachusetts.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made to CASA, https://casafl.org/ or P.O. Box 205, Inverness, FL 34451.
Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
