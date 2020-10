Carol Ann Schmidt, 70, of Inverness, FL passed away Thursday, October 22, under the care of Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Carol will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Inverness. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

