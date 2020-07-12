Carol Ann Van Ness went to be with the lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 under the care of VITAS Hospice in Lecanto. She was 77 years old. She was born January 24, 1943 in The Bronx, New York to Alfred and Virginia Mocha Rockman and came to Citrus County in the 1970's from Brandywine, MD. She was a former Bus Driver for the Citrus County School System and was the owner of Van Ness Auto Parts. Mrs. Van Ness was a member of the Hernando Heritage Council and a past member of the Citrus County Cattleman's Association and the Citrus County Fair Association. Carol enjoyed wood working, stained glass making, raising Seeing Eye Dogs and playing with her cats. She was always on the go and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Morris Van Ness, 2 sons Charles Elmer and Keven David Van Ness. Left to cherish her memory are her son George Matthew Van Ness (Julie), Hernando; 2 daughters: Christine Waller (Danny), Inverness; Rebecca Lynn Mayle (Lenny), Inverness. 9 grandchildren Taylor, Kevin, Macie, Dean, Jenna, Jacob, Rachel, Helen, and David; 3 sisters: Virginia Morgan, Chris Trangas, and Donna Hartell; nephew Jay (Becki) and niece Kim (Tom).
A Graveside Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Carol A. Van Ness will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am at The Van Ness Cemetery. There will be a viewing Tuesday,
July 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a memorial donation to Citrus County Historical Society in her honor.