Dr. Carol Armon of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21st, 2020. She was 70.
Born in Syracuse, New York, on December 8, 1949, Dr. Armon was determined from a young age to break gender barriers and become a physician. She earned a Bachelors Degree from Syracuse University, conducted research at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and like her father, graduated as a Medical Doctor from the New York University School of Medicine in 1974. She completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Miami in 1978, achieving the distinction of being named Chief Resident of the program. She then enjoyed a nearly-40 year career in OBGYN in Florida, Alabama and in Israel, dedicating her life's work to providing thousands of women with compassionate, respectful, and stellar health care. She was an entrepreneur, owning and maintaining solo medical practices in three communities and she was the sole owner and operator of the first commercial sperm bank in Florida, opened in 1984.
She dedicated time to her community, educating the public on womens' health issues, and volunteered with schools in all of the communities in which she lived to promote STEM learning, particularly among female students. She was a philanthropist, giving generously to many local and international organizations. She was also a devoted reader, possessing a library containing hundreds of books, a talented artist, calligrapher, and created many beautiful works of needlepoint.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Avi, her daughter, Shylie (Jesse) Bannon of Jacksonville, Florida, her grandson, Ari, her brothers, Dr. Robert (Pam) Schlamowitz of Vero Beach, Florida, and Dr. Kevan (Jane) Schlamowitz of Tucson, Arizona, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, she was brought to her adopted homeland to be laid to rest in Ra'anana, Israel. Memorial donations may be made to the Hadassah Medical Organization at https://www.hadassah.org/ways-to-give/.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.