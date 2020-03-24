Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ganey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol B. Ganey


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol B. Ganey Obituary
Carol B Ganey, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 22nd, 2020. He was born on December 24th, 1929. He was married for 70 plus years to his loving wife, Janet Ganey. Carol was born in Salem, MA and married Janet in 1950. He was the son of Doris and George Ganey. Carol proudly joined the Marine Corp in 1947 and is a Korean War Veteran.
Janet and Carol lived in Beverly and Salem, MA until 1987. While in MA, he was the founder and owner of CB Ganey, Mason Contractors, Inc. C.B. as his friends knew him by was known and respected by many in the Beverly and Salem area.
In 1987 Carol and Janet moved to The Citrus Hills Community in Hernando, FL. Carol was popular and loved by many in Citrus Hills. He was always ready to help his family, friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Carol was preceded in death by his siblings, Priscilla Rouleau, Jackie Montoni, Patricia Montoni, Nancy Williams, Frank Ganey and Donald Ganey.
Surviving him are: his wife, Janet Ganey, his son, Michael Ganey, his daughter, Jean Cunningham, his daughter, Judy Strasnick, his daughter, Karen Carideo (Frank), his son, Brett Ganey and his sister, Judy Vergari (Joe) and an abundance of grand-children and great grand-children.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 25th at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26th at the funeral home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries