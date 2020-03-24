|
|
Carol B Ganey, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 22nd, 2020. He was born on December 24th, 1929. He was married for 70 plus years to his loving wife, Janet Ganey. Carol was born in Salem, MA and married Janet in 1950. He was the son of Doris and George Ganey. Carol proudly joined the Marine Corp in 1947 and is a Korean War Veteran.
Janet and Carol lived in Beverly and Salem, MA until 1987. While in MA, he was the founder and owner of CB Ganey, Mason Contractors, Inc. C.B. as his friends knew him by was known and respected by many in the Beverly and Salem area.
In 1987 Carol and Janet moved to The Citrus Hills Community in Hernando, FL. Carol was popular and loved by many in Citrus Hills. He was always ready to help his family, friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Carol was preceded in death by his siblings, Priscilla Rouleau, Jackie Montoni, Patricia Montoni, Nancy Williams, Frank Ganey and Donald Ganey.
Surviving him are: his wife, Janet Ganey, his son, Michael Ganey, his daughter, Jean Cunningham, his daughter, Judy Strasnick, his daughter, Karen Carideo (Frank), his son, Brett Ganey and his sister, Judy Vergari (Joe) and an abundance of grand-children and great grand-children.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 25th at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26th at the funeral home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020