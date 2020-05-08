Carol J. (Hubbard) Castor was called to heaven on May 3rd, 2020. Born March 14, 1935, Mrs. Castor was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald L. Castor. Mrs. Castor is survived by two sons, Kevin Castor & fiancé Katrina Hunter; Kelly and wife Maggie Castor. One grandson, Kevin Castor Jr. and wife 'Nel and her great grand-daughter, Joann Castor.
She is also survived by 1 sister, Linda (Hubbard) Helt and 2 brothers, Gary and wife Vera Hubbard and Mark Hubbard. Carol was a loving wife and mother.
She put God and family first. She loved children and worked as a teacher's aide. May God rest her soul in eternal life with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2020