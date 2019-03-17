|
Carol M. Valenty, age 70, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away Monday, February 25th, 2019. She was born January 14th, 1949, in Boston, MA, to the late Ernestine Caissie. She is survived by her husband of ten years Tom Valenty, daughters Rhonde and Kelly Bradshaw. Three grandchildren, Amanda, Brittnee, and Cameron, and one great-grandson, as well as five brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Bradshaw and her grandson Aiden. There are no services planned at Carol's request. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019