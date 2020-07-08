1/
Carol Wesch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FT. MYERS - Carol L. Wesch, 80, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her vacation home in New Hampshire. She was born in Queens, NY the daughter of Julius and Anna (Unger) Baliko. She married Robert H. Wesch and they moved to Inverness in 1973. Carol began a career in banking, retiring as a vice president of Sun Trust. She was a member of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce.
While living in Citrus County, she was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Scholastica churches. She enjoyed shopping and reading, traveling throughout the US as well as internationally with her family. She was happy to be a grandmother and spend time with her grandsons, especially sharing time boating and at the beach.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert (Deborah) Wesch, Jr., of Lecanto; Richard (Diane) Wesch of Ft. Myers; two grandsons Christian and Raegan; a brother and sister-in-law Frank (Mary) Baliko of Oceanside, NY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother Julius "Bob" Baliko.
Services-A private family Mass will be celebrated in New Hampshire. A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Our condolences to the Wesch family from the Virgilio family.
Arnold Virgilio
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved