Carol Wesch

FT. MYERS - Carol L. Wesch, 80, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her vacation home in New Hampshire. She was born in Queens, NY the daughter of Julius and Anna (Unger) Baliko. She married Robert H. Wesch and they moved to Inverness in 1973. Carol began a career in banking, retiring as a vice president of Sun Trust. She was a member of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce.
While living in Citrus County, she was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Scholastica churches. She enjoyed shopping and reading, traveling throughout the US as well as internationally with her family. She was happy to be a grandmother and spend time with her grandsons, especially sharing time boating and at the beach.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert (Deborah) Wesch, Jr., of Lecanto; Richard (Diane) Wesch of Ft. Myers; two grandsons Christian and Raegan; a brother and sister-in-law Frank (Mary) Baliko of Oceanside, NY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother Julius "Bob" Baliko.
Services-A private family Mass will be celebrated in New Hampshire. A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org
