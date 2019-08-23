Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
Carole A. Thornton


1942 - 2019
Carole A. Thornton Obituary
Carole A. Thornton, 77, of Beverly Hills, Fl., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on January 11, 1942 to the late Anthony A. Salvatori and Lenore (Baczek) Salvatori, her brother, the late Ronald (Gladys) Becker.
She grew up in the "Windy City," where she met Robert Schaefer. Together they raised five children, Richard (April) Schaefer, Robert Schaefer, Kristen Schaefer, Catherine (Barry) Rosser, Brenda (Richard) Martinis, all of whom survive her.
Carole was a loving mother and housewife who also worked as a waitress,bartender, a manager, before becoming an entrepreneur, opening and operating clothing stores and a restaurant.
Later in life, she met and married the late Eugene "Gene" Thornton and lived a happy and long life together. They took great pleasure being with their large family and friends.
Carole loved to cook, garden and travel. Her favorite place was Hawaii. She was also involved in the community and organizations which include, La Sertoma, VFW, and the Women of the Moose.
Carole leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, all of them she loved dearly, along with many nieces and nephews. Other survivors include Jeffery (Cindy) Thornton, Cheryl (Dale) Love, Charleen (Jimmy) Berg.
Services will be held at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, Fl. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10am – 12pm. Service to begin at 12pm. Entombment to immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL., 34465.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the at www2.heart.org.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019
