Carole Ann Delisle passed away at home in Floral City, Florida on October 6, 2020 after undergoing several hip surgeries and suffering a stroke. She was born on May 23, 1938 to Beatrice Smedley and Perry Hazlewood and grew up in Nutley, New Jersey.
Carole had an outgoing and sunny personality that would make everyone feel as if they were long-time friends. She enjoyed traveling, knitting her "scrunchies" from tulle, hosting potluck dinners, playing all types of board and card games, and baking treats for everyone.
She was a devoted wife, doting mother, and loving grandmother. While raising her children, she was very active in her community and was a member of the Fort Lauderdale Women's Club for many years. Whether it was baking a cake for the bake sale at school, volunteering at the church for the potluck dinners and rummage sales, or assisting in the concession stand at the ballpark, she was always looking for ways to volunteer and help others.
After moving to Floral City in 2000, she quickly joined many local groups including the Citrus Newcomers Club, Red Hat Ladies, Floral City Garden Club, and Fishing Club and developed many new friendships that would last for years.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Robert Lawrence Delisle of Floral City; children -Cheryl McAfee of Anderson, SC; Nancy Thoman (Michael) of Coral Springs, FL; Matthew Francisco (Summer) of Jensen Beach, FL; and step-son, Christopher Delisle (Rachel) of Tallahassee, FL; siblings - Jean Golden, Ann Touron, Wanda Herrmann, Jim Hazlewood, John Hazlewood, and Janice Williams; and grandchildren - Nicole, Carrie, Tyler, Alexandra, and Brodie.
"When you speak of her,
speak not with tears,
for thoughts of her should not be sad.
Let memories of the times you shared
give you comfort,
for her life was rich
because of you."
She will be dearly missed.
