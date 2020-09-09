Caroline D. Jenkins, 80 of Inverness, passed away September 7, 2020 at Citrus Health & Rehab in Inverness. Caroline was born one of 10 children, on November, 11, 1939 in Rogersville, TN, to the late Homer and Pauline (Grogg) Meanor.
Caroline grew up and worked on the family dairy farm in upstate Pennsylvania. Prior to the birth of 3 children, she and her first husband, Jim Gillooly, owned and operated a school bus service, transporting children into New York State.
Caroline relocated to Sedro Wooley, Washington State where she met and married Larry Dean Jenkins, in 1980. She continued her bus driving career using her many years of experience to train new drivers. Carol, as she was known, always had treats for the kids on her bus for every holiday. She always volunteered for extra runs, busing kids to field trips and sporting events. She was especially proud of transporting volunteer firefighters to fight the forest fires in Eastern Washington.
In 1994 Caroline suffered a brain aneurysm that left her paralyzed on her right side. Her strong faith, family and a good dose of stubborn perseverance helped pull her through as she learned to walk, talk, dress herself, write, cook all over again. She even got her drivers license back.
In 2003 Larry and Caroline retired to Florida where they became active in Fort Cooper Baptist Church in Inverness. Caroline continued her many craft, decorating, entertaining and baking projects. She loved gardening, camping and enjoyed nature. She will be greatly missed for her generous nature, her sense of humor and her ability to hunt down the best bargain in a hundred mile radius.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindi Herwig and her husband, David, of Pennsburg, PA; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dean Jenkins in 2017, and her son, Lawrence Gillooly.
A Celebration of Life Service for Caroline will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM, from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, with Rev. Marne Palmani, pastor of the Ft. Cooper Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
