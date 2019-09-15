Carolyn A. Funk, age 57, of Homosassa, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born June 23, 1962 in Smithtown, NY to Bernard and Frances (Murphy) McGowan. Carolyn moved to Homosassa from St. Petersburg, FL 25 years ago. She was homemaker but did work with the Supervisor of Elections Office. Carolyn volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts of America and enjoyed baking, swimming, the Peanuts Cartoon (especially Snoopy) and Disney. Carolyn's family says of her that she was a gentle, kind person with a big heart, who never met a stranger and will be dearly missed. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Edward and William McGowan. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Vernon Funk of Homosassa, and her daughter Jessica Funk, 2 sisters: Theresa (Joseph) Brooks of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Kathleen (John) Holland of Lecanto, FL, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. There will be a memorial service for her on Saturday September 21 at 4:00 pm, Salvation Army Corps located at 712 S School Ave. Lecanto, 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019