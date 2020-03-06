Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn H. Carswell. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Halls , TN View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Halls , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn H. Carswell, 86, of Hernando, FL, died March 1, 2020 in Ocala, FL.

Carolyn was born on April 3, 1933 in Halls, TN to William "Bill" and Pauline Hughes.

Carolyn was a graduate of Halls High School, Halls, TN and The Memphis School of Commerce in Memphis, TN.

In life, Carolyn was a talented florist and interior decorator. Her life motto was "I choose to be happy."

Carolyn is survived by her three children and four step children: Beth Simmons Amos (Bill) of Germantown, TN, Laurie Simmons Burrus (Wade) of Lakeland, TN, Susan Simmons Betancourt (Aramis) of Citrus Springs, FL, Lisa Carswell of Pratville, AL, Randall Carswell of Hernando, FL, Gregory Carswell (Anita) of North Garden, VA and Jenny Carswell Stafford of Signal Mountain, TN, as well as ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Bernard Simmons and Robert Carswell.

Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at Halls First United Methodist Church in Halls, TN from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life to follow.

Memorials may be sent to Halls Frist United Methodist Church, Hall, TN or Family Fellowship, 4481 N. Bacall Loop, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020

