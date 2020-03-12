Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288

Carolyn L. Butler


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carolyn L. Butler Obituary
Carolyn L. Butler, 59, of Inverness, FL, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Ocala, FL. She was born May 16, 1960 in Hollywood, FL, daughter of Ken Rogers and Donna Niedermeier.
Carolyn had a big heart and always enjoyed her time taking care of the elderly as a personal caregiver. She was proud of all the lives she touched and was known for her compassion and caring. She loved nature, collecting and was always excited when she found a great bargain. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin Butler; and sister, Jill Rogers Carvalho. Carolyn is survived by her father and stepmother, Ken and Joyce Rogers; mother, Donna Niedermeier; son Brandon and his wife Penny; brothers, Steve Niedermeier and Jeff Rogers; sister, Diane Hunter and her husband Randy; three grandchildren, Xander, Asia and Phoebe; nephews, Danny, and Shelby; and niece, Aria.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now