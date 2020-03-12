|
|
Carolyn L. Butler, 59, of Inverness, FL, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Ocala, FL. She was born May 16, 1960 in Hollywood, FL, daughter of Ken Rogers and Donna Niedermeier.
Carolyn had a big heart and always enjoyed her time taking care of the elderly as a personal caregiver. She was proud of all the lives she touched and was known for her compassion and caring. She loved nature, collecting and was always excited when she found a great bargain. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin Butler; and sister, Jill Rogers Carvalho. Carolyn is survived by her father and stepmother, Ken and Joyce Rogers; mother, Donna Niedermeier; son Brandon and his wife Penny; brothers, Steve Niedermeier and Jeff Rogers; sister, Diane Hunter and her husband Randy; three grandchildren, Xander, Asia and Phoebe; nephews, Danny, and Shelby; and niece, Aria.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020