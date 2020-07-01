Carolyn M. Simmons, age 85, Inverness, FL passed away at home on June 30, 2020 under the loving care of her family and Hernando Pasco Hospice.
Carolyn was born in Brattleboro, VT on March 25, 1935 to Lloyd H. and Bernice (Rhoades) Longueil and moved to this area in 1999 from Virginia. She was a very gregarious person, enjoying socializing with others. Additionally, she enjoyed working with her plants and spending time with her cats. Carolyn also served our country in the U.S. Navy.
Left to cherish her memory are 3 children: Steven (Phyllis) Simmons, Eustis, FL; Brent (Mitzie) Simmons, St Petersburg, FL; Joy Turner, Inverness, FL; 1 sister, June of Arizona; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Simmons on July 24, 2013 and her son, Wade Simmons on January 12, 2017. She also lost 3 brothers, Frankie, Sheldon, and Howard; 2 sisters, Betty and Barbara.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Family members and friends will officiate. Military Honors will follow. Private burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.